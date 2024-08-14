type here...
GH wife confesses to sleeping with 4 men including a fetish priest as husband’s duabo starts working on her

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian woman simply known as Agyeiwaa has confessed to sleeping with 4 men despite being married.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, Agyeiwaa admitted to engaging in extramarital affairs because her husband wasn’t friendly to her.

According to the husband, he once answered a call on his phone wife – And it was her side guy who had called to complain that he was still waiting for her at the guest house.

And this is what triggered him to lay curses on Agyeiwaa.

Upon a sober reflection, he reversed the curse and sent her to a fetish priest to spiritually cleanse her.

However, Agyeiwaa allowed the fetish priest to also sleep with her.

Source:GHpage

