GH wife drags soldier husband on live radio for paying another man to chop her

By Armani Brooklyn

A middle-aged Ghanaian wife named Millicent has taken her soldier husband to Aunty Naa for paying a masseur to sleep with her.

Speaking on live radio, Millicent alleged her husband initially lied to her that he wanted the masseur to massage her.

Meanwhile, her military husband had paid the masseur to sleep with her and record the act.

On that fateful day, her husband instructed her to go naked in front of the masseur, while he also undressed.

In the course of the massage, her husband instructed the masseur to lick her genitals.

While the masseur was licking her, he later told him to penetrate his wife.

Meanwhile, her soldier husband was sleeping on the bed and licking his lips.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

