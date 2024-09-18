type here...
GH woman cries like a baby as her boyfriend breaks her heart

By Armani Brooklyn
A heartbreaking video of a young Ghanaian lady weeping inconsolable has surfaced on social media.

Pretty Nella, as she is known on TikTok, appeared to have been painfully jilted by her lover, whom she had been dating for many years.

Reeling from her painful heartbreak, Pretty Nella took to social media to weep her sorrows and disappointment away.

In a video captioned “I’m so tired of getting hurt,” the young Ghanaian lady took solace in Akwaboah Jr’s Hold Me Down love song, which was released in 2018 and featured Efya and TxT.

Netizens Reactions…

Decaloire – Hmmmm my dear wipe your tears, they’re not meant for you the right person is on your way and you will not struggle to find him

Kofi Artist – I don’t believe in this thing called love ooo…..what I went through eeerh sometimes we waste time for people who don’t value good things

Nana Wilberforce – Awwww sorry dear I know is it easy but take heart okay 

Thelma – give yourself time my dear u will surely be fine again…this was me few weeks ago, it hasn’t been easy but I’m gradually getting over it …Cry out all the pains until u are ok..n u will be fine

Source:GHpage

