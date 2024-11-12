GH woman demands GHS 500k divorce compensation

A divorced middle-aged Ghanaian is asking for GHS 500k from her husband as divorce compensation.

As alleged by the woman, she had suffered enough with her husband only for him to jilt her for another lady.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM’s Afutuo show, hosted by Auntie Naa, the married woman vowed not to walk out of the marriage empty-handed.

For her husband to have an amicable divorce, the Ghanaian woman has asked for a whopping GH¢500,000 compensation.

“Mohammed, you must settle me with GH¢500,000 and my children would not move out of the house we live in because I won’t suffer for another person to come and enjoy.

I will remain in the house with my children until I find another man who would marry me,” she said.

In a video sighted by our outfit, the married woman said she was working at the time she met him but was asked to quit her job after they got married, with a promise to provide for her.