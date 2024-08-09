type here...
GH woman living in the US faces deportation as she fights white neighbour over a dead cat – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian woman residing in the USA is at risk of deportation following a disturbing altercation with her neighbours that has led to her arrest.

The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a deceased cat, turned aggressive which consequently prompted the involvement of local police.

According to commentary surrounding the video, the Ghanaian woman woke up to see a dead cat in front of her apartment.

She quickly rushed to confront her neighbour by accusing her of dumping the dead cat in front of her apartment which she denied.

This led to a quarrel and finally an exchange of blows.

The bizarre nature of the disagreement has drawn significant attention, and the woman’s legal situation has become increasingly precarious as authorities consider deportation as a potential consequence of her actions.

Source:GHpage

