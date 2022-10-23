“GH youth are lazy, gov’t is not responsible for their problems” – Kwadwo Safo Jnr

- Advertisement -

The son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has described Ghanaian youth as lazy.

According to him, the government should not be held reasonable for the problems most youth face due to laziness and lackadaisical approach to life.

In a tweet, he shared and readily deleted, Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr if the youth would venture into farming, they wouldn’t be blaming the government for their problems.

“Youth in farming is the way forward. In every small way, anyone can. Plant something, Government isn’t responsible for it all. No. We the youth should also take responsibility,'” he said.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr buttressed his point by intimating that Ghanaian youth all seek to do white-collar jobs and be in air-conditioned offices. They are not ready to do the hard work, by getting their hands dirty.

“The youth of today are honestly lazy. Nobody wants to get his hands dirty,” he concluded .

Staunch NPP politician KT Hammond has maintained that the leadership of the country is not for the impressionable youth who are susceptible to indecision and errors.

According to him, most of these young people in Ghana have zero knowledge about leadership but are only concerned about criticizing leaders.

Reacting to the back of the boos President Akufo-Addo received at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend, KT Hammond rebuked individuals who carried it out.

He added that, culturally, the elderly are always consulted on important issues that require leadership and thoughtfulness. Thus, the exuberance of the youth to always be on the back of their leaders was misleading.

Per KT Hammond‘s thinking, only the aged are fit to be in leadership positions due to their experience and exposure.

Having a go at those who staged the heckling of the President, KT Hammond did not mince words when he said, “These young people only have beards but have no sense in their heads.”