GHAFTRAM Announces Appointment of Enoch Owusu Kissi as Director of Corporate and Protocol Affairs

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Enoch Owusu Kissi as Director of Corporate and Protocol Affairs.

This appointment was made by Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, President of GHAFTRAM, and announced by the General Secretary, Nana Obri Yeboah, to the National Executive Committee, effective immediately.

Mr. Kissi brings over 12 years of experience in Marketing, Public Relations, Corporate Affairs, and Protocol to his new role. His expertise includes:

•? ?Developing and implementing strategic marketing campaigns

•? ?Building and maintaining strong media relationships

•? ?Enhancing corporate image and reputation

•? ?Managing high-level protocol and diplomatic engagements

A renowned marketing expert and media personality, Mr. Kissi has received numerous prestigious awards for his outstanding contributions, including:

•? ?Best Sales and Marketing Person (2018) at the Pan African Excellence Awards

•? ?Best Marketer at the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards

•? ?Outstanding Personality of the Year (2023) at GH Media School

•? ?Most Promising Development Talk Show Host (2020) at the West Africa Press Heroes of Distinction Awards

As Director of Corporate and Protocol Affairs, Mr. Kissi will leverage his expertise to:

-- AD --

•? ?Elevate GHAFTRAM’s national and international profile

•? ?Foster strategic partnerships with stakeholders

•? ?Promote traditional medicine practices in Ghana

•? ?Ensure effective communication and stakeholder engagement

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Kissi to our team,” said Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, President of GHAFTRAM. “His expertise and accolades demonstrate his exceptional capabilities, and we look forward to his contributions in advancing our mission.”

Contact:

Enoch Owusu Kissi

Director, Corporate and Protocol Affairs

GHAFTRAM

0244898692

[email protected]

About GHAFTRAM:

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting traditional medicine practices, advocating for policy changes, and ensuring quality healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Media Contact:

For interviews, additional information, or high-resolution images, please contact Enoch Owusu Kissi at 0244898692 or Nana Obiri Yeboah 024 224 9039

General Secretary for Ghaftram