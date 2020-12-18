Ghana Airports Company Limited reacts to video of its staff caught stealing from travellers

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has reacted to the viral video of its staff caught on tape stealing from the luggage of travellers.

Yesterday, a video went in fast circulation on social media where a young man, a staff at KIA is captured for stealing several electronic gadgets from travellers.

The abashed staff was caught with 10 mobile phones and was immediately handcuffed to be taken to the Police station for further questioning.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

This video garnered massive reactions on the internet hours after it surfaced.

Well, the Management of KIA has swiftly reacted, issuing a statement in effect to address it.

In the communique dated 17th December 2020 issued, the company admits to their attention being drawn to the video of one of its staff involved in a criminal act whiles on duty.

It stated that the punishable incident happened on Tuesday, December 15 2020.

According to the signed statement, the ground handling staff has been handed over to the Airport District Police for interrogation and appropriate actions.

Read the full statement below;