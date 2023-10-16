“Ghana be village” – Shatta Wale says as he announce his historic collab with Tekno from Nigeria – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah has thrown shades at his home country after featuring Tekno from Nigeria on his most anticipated record, ‘Incoming’.

In a post sighted on his snap handle and shared on GhPage verified instagram page, Shatta Wale was jamming to one of his old records titled, ‘Ghana be village’ as he was announcing the collaboration.

He even captioned the video and post an “Ghana be village” which is raising eyebrows as some section of viewers think he’s throwing a shade at Ghanaians.

The ‘On God’ hitmaker has been in the news this past week for a lot of positive and negative reasons with his verbal slurs towards Osei Kwame Despite taking the lead.

Watch the video below