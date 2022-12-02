Ghana have become the only team in the history of the FIFA World Cup to fail to convert two penalties against the same opponent.

Having missed spot kicks against Uruguay in 2010 and 2022, Ghana are in the World Cup’s record books after a fresh heartbreaking penalty miss by captain André Ayew.

In the 2010 quarter-final, Luis Suarez was shown a straight red card for deliberately keeping out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header with his hands.

Although Ghana were awarded a penalty to try to win the game, which was tied at 1-1, Asamoah Gyan crashed his spot kick off the bar and Uruguay went on to book a semifinal against the Netherlands by winning 4-2 on penalties.

Asamoah Gyan admitted he cried all night after missing penalty in Ghana’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by Uruguay in 2010

The incident was one of the most controversial in World Cup history and denied Ghana the chance to become the first African nation to reach the semifinals of the competition.

Twelve years later, Uruguay and Ghana reunited in the group stages on Friday and the winner would’ve knocked the other out of the tournament.

Ghana were awarded a spot-kick in the first half of the match after goalkeeper Sergio Rochet’s challenge on forward Mohammed Kudus. Ayew stepped up to take the penalty but was denied as Rochet dropped down to his left to save.

Uruguay were knocked out of the World Cup on goals scored despite beating Ghana 2-0 after South Korea’s dramatic win against Portugal in the final Group H matches.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has stepped down from his role after missing a chance to get revenge on Uruguay.