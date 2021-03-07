Ghana beat Uganda to win 4th AFCON U20 trophy on independence day

- Advertisement -

The Black satellites of Ghana walked over Uganda in the final of the under 20 African Cup Of Nations Final with 2-0 score in Mauritania, Nouakchott on Saturday to win their fourth AFCON title.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie got all the two goals for the west African nation as they demolished debutant Uganda in the end to end encounter.

The Ugandan side were a bit nervous in early stages of the game which contributed for Afriyie Barnie opening the score of the game as early as before the half hour mark.

The game went into the recces with Ghana’s one goal lead at the break.

It wasn’t too long after the break when Barnie killed the hopes of the Ugandans with another complete finish giving Ghana a 2-0 advantage immediately after the break.