Aside from football, players engage in a number of other activities, which may include anything. For example, personal troubles or marital problems with their wives.

Divorce is common in today’s world, and we’ve seen many football players break up with their wives when things don’t work out.

Ghanaian football players are not spared from this with the recent one being the story of Majeed Warris taking over the internet a few days ago.

Let’s take a look at the five Ghanaian footballers whose once-happy marriage ended in tears.

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Odartey Lamptey’s Ex Wife Gloria Appiah files 3rd appeal

One of the shocking divorce cases involving football players that got the country in shock is the case involving Odartey Lamptey and his wife Gloria.

After getting married and staying together for over two decades, suspicion from the ex-footballer led him to do a DNA test on his kids only to find out none of the children was his.

John Paintsil

The veteran Ghanaian professional footballer was arrested in 2013 after his former wife, Richlove, accused him of beating her.

After the arrest, they divorced a few years later. They have three children together.

Afriyie Acquah

Afriyie Acquah and ex-wife, Amanda

Afriyie Aquah married this lovely slay queen named Amanda in 2014. Fast forward two years later, the Black Stars midfielder filed for divorce after discovering that his wife was cheating on him with other males, including his own teammate Jordan Ayew.

Kevin Prince Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng, a former AC Milan footballer, also enters the list when his then-wife Jennifer Michelle filed for divorce in 2011 citing Kevin’s adultery, which he admitted.

John Mensah

Harrietta Mensah, the wife of former Black Stars deputy skipper John Mensah, filed for divorce in 2014 after discovering that John, with whom she has four (4) children, had been cheating.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan divorced his wife, with whom he had three children, after 15 years of marriage, due to infidelity.

Asamoah Gyan requested that a DNA test be performed on his children to confirm paternity.

However, the results confirmed that Asamoah Gyan is the father of his three children.

Anthony Annan

The Ghanaian International footballer was accused by his wife Mrs Gifty Annan for refusing to perform his marital duties.

According to his wife, the last time she set eyes on her husband was years ago when he came to perform the naming ceremony of their last child. She stated that Anthony accused her of infidelity and asked her for a divorce.

The couple has four kids together.