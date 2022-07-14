“Ghana Card has more impact than 1,000 interchanges” – VEEP Bawumia

- Advertisement -

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has touted the impact of the Ghana Card by rating it over 1,000 interchanges.

According to him, the rollout of the Ghana Card has brought substantial development to Ghana which could not be quantified.

Speaking on the back of the government’s decision to go to the IMF, Mr Bawumia said in terms of development and relevance, the Ghana Card has played a more critical role than physical infrastructure.

“We have today 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. A lot of people do not appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is. But if you gave me 1,000 interchanges, I will choose the Ghana Card because it has more impact on development,” Bawumia said.