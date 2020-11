The Kantamanto branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank-GCB is on fire.

In a video sighted from the scene, the storey-building is being razed down by the fire as smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. But from the voices heard at the background, the Ghana National Fire Service Personnel have been called to the scene.

WATCH A FOOTAGE OBTAINED FROM THE SCENE;

GCB, Kantamanto branch is on fire pic.twitter.com/STmQNUIt3c — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 28, 2020

More details soon…