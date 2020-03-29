type here...
Ghana: Confirmed coronavirus cases now 152

By Mr. Tabernacle
Confirmed-coronavirus-cases-now-152
Ghana’s confirmed covid-19 cases have jumped from 141 to 152 in less than 24 hours.

As of 29th March 2020, at 10:30 hrs, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service announced.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 141 with 5 deaths and 2 recovered

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

The 10 cases were Guinean residents who traveled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence reports.

The eleventh case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana’s total cases now stand at 152 with five(5) deaths. More soon… Stay with us.

