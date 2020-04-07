type here...
Source:GHPAGE
73 New cases: Ghana’s Coronavirus cases rise to 287

By RASHAD
0
73 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ghana as of today, 7th April 2020 bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 287.

Greater Accra has the highest number of infections with 258 followed by the Ashanti Region with 18.

Northern Region follows with 10 cases. The Upper West Region, Upper East Region, and East Region each have one case.

Below is the full report as published by the Ghana Health Service

“SITUATION UPDATE, CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN GHANA AS AT 06 APRIL 2020, 23:30HRS

Following measures for enhanced contact tracing and testing, Ghana has detected an increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As at 6th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (258) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).

A total of 172 cases were reported from the routine and enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.

The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period. Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative. Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.”

