Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have risen from the initial 68 recorded earlier today to 93 positive cases within 12 hours.

This means Ghana has officially recorded 40 additional cases today to reach the 93 cases today, Wednesday 25th March 2020.

Meanwhile, an additional person has been recorded dead bringing the death total as of today to 4 persons.

Ghanaians today on the directives of the president held a prayer and fasting across the country to beseech the Lord for mercy.

Already there is a report that one person has recovered from the Coronavirus and he been released