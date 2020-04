- Advertisement -

Ghana’s fight against deadly coronavirus is set to intensify in the coming days as the cases keep rising.

The total number has reached 1,671 after 121 new cases Ghpage.com can confirm.

Addressing a Press Conference Tuesday, Dr Aboagye stated that 1,461 are doing well with no symptoms and are currently responding to treatment.

He added six are moderate to critically ill.

Over 188 people have now recovered from the COVID-19 with deaths still at 11.

