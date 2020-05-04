LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Ghana: COVID-19 cases rise to 2719 with 18 deaths
Source:GHPAGE
News

Ghana: COVID-19 cases rise to 2719 with 18 deaths

......and 294 recoveries

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Ghana’s total positive coronavirus cases have shockingly jumped within 48 hours to 2719 as over more than 500 cases have been recorded with 18 deaths and 294 recoveries.

According to the Ghana Health Service reports, the new cases were recorded between Saturday and Monday since the last update.

Below is the breakdown of case count per region in Ghana as at May 2, 2020:

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Oti Region – 23

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region –30

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 19

Western Region – 21

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

More soon….

