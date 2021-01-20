type here...
Ghana’s decorated MC PORTFOLIO eyes events Host of the year with incredible CV in 2020

By RASHAD
Management of Ghana’s microphone gem MC PORTFOLIO has got Ghanaians and netizens applauding and commending his enviable achievements chalked the year under review as an events host.

Releasing a compilation of events, projects, platforms, and stages the decorated host has featured on in a space of 13months, it is only fair to admit the multiple award-winning MC has worked incredibly hard the year under review.

In a massive social media campaign targeted at lobbying awards schemes in Ghana to let who the cap fits wear it, below is an artwork of the outstanding and incredible records, CV, and achievements of the event HOST who doubles as the P.R.O of KUMERICA.

Source:GHPAGE

