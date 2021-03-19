Ghana would have been a disaster if John Mahama was President during the pandemic- Gabby Otchere

- Advertisement -

Renowned lawyer and member of the ruling NPP government has opined that Ghanaians would have had it really bad with John Mahama holding the reigns as President during these stormy times.

According to the lawyer who has been a usual critic of the NDC, the COVID-19 pandemic came as a test to leaders around the world and the Akufo Addo led NPP government did a commendable job.

Gabby in a tweet expressed that Ghana would have been a disaster should Mahama have been President in this period and asked Ghanaians to be appreciative of the current government’s efforts.

He wrote, ”Before you lay your head to sleep, just think for a moment, what Ghana would have been like, under this global pandemic and socio-economic catastrophe, with NDC under John Mahama in office. Just for a moment. Sleep well…”

SEE TWEET BELOW:

Following his tweet, a number of tweeps have shared their dissenting opinions about Gabby’s statement.

While some agreed that Ghana would have had it worse should Mahama have been at the helm of affairs during the pandemic, others also think that the comparison is needless at the moment.

Curated below are some of the comments;