Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

By Armani Brooklyn
The Ghana Drunkards Association has issued a three-week ultimatum to the government, demanding a reduction in the prices of alcoholic beverages nationwide.

The group argues that the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies should reflect in the cost of alcohol.

In a statement released, the Association contended that despite the strengthening of the cedi, the prices of alcoholic drinks have remained high, placing an unfair burden on its members and the average Ghanaian consumer.

Spokesperson for the Association, which claims a membership base of over 16.65 million people nationwide, warned that failure to act could lead to a mass protest.

“We see no reason why alcohol prices are still high when the cedi is doing well. If this does not change in three weeks, we will be left with no choice but to stage a massive demonstration to demand fair treatment,” the Association declared.

The ultimatum comes amid ongoing public debates over inflation, cost of living, and the impact of foreign exchange rates on goods and services.

The Association insists that alcohol, like fuel and food, is a basic necessity for many of its members and should not be priced beyond reach.

Government officials are yet to respond publicly to the statement.

However, the ultimatum has sparked conversations on social media, with many questioning the legitimacy of the Association’s demands, while others humorously called for a national dialogue on the cost of “happy hour.”

