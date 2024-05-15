The leader and founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Prophet Ajagurajah has disclosed that the problem Ghana is facing is spiritual.

Ajagurajah was caught up in a quick interview and was asked about his view on the economy of Ghana since the problem seems to be getting worse by the day.

According to him, in the past, Ghana wasn’t a Christian nation and it’s high time we go back to our roots if we want the country to get back on track.

He added that the country’s first president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah used to sacrifice a cow every year on behalf of the country in big rivers.

The Spiritualist went on to say that, Kwame Nkrumah also offered sheep to the small rivers to make the country a better one.

Prophet Ajagurajah mentioned that the country was birth out of tradition and that was the reason why traditional prayers were offered at National events but these days it has been abolished.

Watch the video below: