Ghana Election 2020: Afia Schwar shows her ballot paper as she votes Nana Addo

Self-acclaimed queen of GH Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has taken part in the ongoing electoral process to elect a president and Members of Parliament for the next four years.

She has been very loud through-out the year seriously campaigning for the New Patriotic Party.

Afia, since the NPP implemented the Free SHS policy has been praising the President for a good work done.

Early Monday morning, the comedienne has exercised her constitutional right as a Ghanaian, casting her vote for both the Parliamentary and Presidential.

In photos she shared on social media, she showed her ballot paper, an act the Electoral Commission of Ghana condemns and is punishable by law.

Clearly from the pictures shared with the caption “Let’s do this Ghana!!!!”, Afia voted for the Nana Addo.

See photos below;

Afia Schwar Votes