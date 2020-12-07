Ghana Election 2020: Kwesimintim residents block roads to prevent EC officials from working

- Advertisement -

Ghana goes to polls today. Eligible voters in Ghana are queuing at various election centres to cast their ballot today, Monday, December 7, to elect a president and Members of Parliament for the next four years.

The polls will open to electorates at 7:00 am and close at 5:00 pm across all polling stations nationwide. From the EC, Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise.

The electoral commission has also said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

Ghpage have been told that residents of Whindo in the Kwesimintim constituency in the Western region Monday morning (7th December 2020) blocked roads to prevent officials of the Electoral Commission from assessing polling stations as they protested over the poor nature of their roads.

An observer, Emmanuel Afful who described the incident from the constituency said that the residents in July this year warned that they will not allow voting to go on in the constituency if their roads are not fixed before the election day.

He revealed that the well-timed arrival of personnel of the military and Police managed to disperse the crowd allowing the EC officials to move into the constituency.

He adds that the residents began to run for their lives after they saw the heavily armed military and police personnel.