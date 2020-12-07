There is a viral video of the member of parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye in a near fistfight with some residents of his constituency.

In the video, Dr. Okoe Boye is seen angrily exchanging words with some angry youth believed to be from the opposition NDC.

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye who is the Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was confronted by some youth over road construction in his constituency he is taking credit for but the opposition believes he has no right to do so.

The road is the famous 7.5 kilometers Lekma Road as shown in the gigantic billboards mounted within the Lekma Hospital.

It took some people who were gathered there to restrain the MP who was determined to prove he has the strength to fight whoever dares him.

But there was a huge exchange of words and threats between Dr. Okoe Boye and his team and the opposing you which nearly disrupted the entire voting process.

Watch the video

GhPage is keenly following the Presidential and Parliamentary elections ongoing in Ghana today, Monday 7th December 2020 and we will keep our cherished readers updated.