Ghana Election 2020: Man arrested for voting twice at Ofankor
Ghana Election 2020: Man arrested for voting twice at Ofankor

By Mr. Tabernacle
In what is expected to be a problem-free election, some stubborn people are making the work of the Electoral Commission hard for them at some polling stations, we are told.

According to a fresh report from Ofankor, one person has been arrested by Police at Agya Herbal polling center at Ofankor in Accra for casting votes twice.

By the reports received, the yet to be identified man was noticed and arrested after a party agent realized he has already cast his vote.

He has been transported to the Ofankor-Barrier Police station.

Source:GHPAGE

