type here...
GhPage News We are ready to shed blood-Odododiodioo residents threaten as chaos sets in...
News

We are ready to shed blood-Odododiodioo residents threaten as chaos sets in at the constituency

By RASHAD
Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye - Jean Mensa - Nii Lante Bannerman
Nii Lante Bannerman -Jean Mensa - Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
- Advertisement -

Some residence of the Odododiodo constituency is threatening to do worse if things do not go well in their various polling stations; some have even threatened to shed blood.

Ernest who reported to Joy New’s Maamavi 47 minutes after polls were supposed to start at Odododiodioo revealed the material was late and the whole place was in chaos.

SEE ALSO: Ghana Election 2020: Don’t vote for any candidate who buys houses and cars for Slay Queens – Prophet Kofi Oduro warns

Some residence who spoke with the Joy News reporter said they were very much disappointed in Jean Mensa the Electoral Commissioner for how things were going.

A few angry residents in the polls even went as far as threatening to shed blood if things continue to go as they were because they suspect foul play.

But at the time of this report, the situation has been brought under control after the district police commissioner and his officers stormed the place.

The Odododiodioo constituency alone has 50 flashpoints declared by the Electoral Commission and security authorities. The Constituency recently made news after members of the NPP and NDC clashed violently.

SEE ALSO: Ghana Election 2020: Kwesimintim residents block roads to prevent EC officials from working

The Member of Parliament position is keenly contested between the aspiring Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party, Nii Lante Bannerman, and the incumbent National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Hon Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 7, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's recent exposé. Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger...
Read more

Mzbel reacts to the leaked conversation between herself and Tracey Boakye

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between herself and actress Tracey Boakye....
Read more

Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
When we all thought the 'Papa No' saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get...
Read more

Owusu Bempah and Nigel Gaisie trade blows on live radio ahead of the 2020 elections (VIDEO)

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The battle for supremacy between Nigel Gaisie of the True Word Prophetic Ministry and Rev Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Prophetic Ministry...
Read more

Tracey Boakye reacts to her viral audio with Mzbel talking about John Mahama

Entertainment Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to her leaked conversation with hiplife artiste Mzbel, talking about the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. In...
Read more

Salis breaks silence on Nana Addo’s $40k bribe video

News Qwame Benedict -
The investigative journalist Yakubu Salis who happens to be the man behind the famous Akuffo Addo bribe-taking video, has broken his silence over the...
Read more

Dillish Mathews reacts to Adebayor’s comments that she cheated on him with a sugar daddy

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Former Big Brother Africa participant and the ex-girlfriend of Togoleses superstar Adebayor, Dillish Mathew has reacted to allegations made by the footballer as the...
Read more

All my girlfriends including Michy broke up with me because of Hajia4real – Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The relationship between Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his baby mama Michy ended in tears some few years ago and all effort to get...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News