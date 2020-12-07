We are ready to shed blood-Odododiodioo residents threaten as chaos sets in at the constituency

- Advertisement -

Some residence of the Odododiodo constituency is threatening to do worse if things do not go well in their various polling stations; some have even threatened to shed blood.

Ernest who reported to Joy New’s Maamavi 47 minutes after polls were supposed to start at Odododiodioo revealed the material was late and the whole place was in chaos.

Some residence who spoke with the Joy News reporter said they were very much disappointed in Jean Mensa the Electoral Commissioner for how things were going.

A few angry residents in the polls even went as far as threatening to shed blood if things continue to go as they were because they suspect foul play.

But at the time of this report, the situation has been brought under control after the district police commissioner and his officers stormed the place.

The Odododiodioo constituency alone has 50 flashpoints declared by the Electoral Commission and security authorities. The Constituency recently made news after members of the NPP and NDC clashed violently.

The Member of Parliament position is keenly contested between the aspiring Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party, Nii Lante Bannerman, and the incumbent National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Hon Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.