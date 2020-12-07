Ghana Election 2020: Voters worried as validation stamp delays voting process in Asawase

- Advertisement -

Unlike other polling stations where the voting exercise has commenced, voting has delayed at the Baba Congo Polling station in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

In a report by the EC official at the polling station, the validation stamp will come before they begin the election. Meanwhile the voting was supposed to start at exactly 7 am.

However, other electoral materials have arrived and have been prepared and ready for the voting process. Meantime, voters have been in queues since dawn to cast their ballot.

In other related news, residents of Whindo in the Kwesimintim constituency in the Western region Monday morning (7th December 2020) blocked roads to prevent officials of the Electoral Commission from assessing polling stations as they protested over the poor nature of their roads.

An observer, Emmanuel Afful who described the incident from the constituency said that the residents in July this year warned that they will not allow voting to go on in the constituency if their roads are not fixed before the election day.

He revealed that the well-timed arrival of personnel of the military and Police managed to disperse the crowd allowing the EC officials to move into the constituency.

He adds that the residents began to run for their lives after they saw the heavily armed military and police personnel.