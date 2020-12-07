Ghana Elections 2020: Confusion hits Mahama’s voting process in Bole Bamboi

There was near confusion at the polling centre in the Bole Bamboi constituency where the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama voted on Monday, December 7.

The mix-up occurred after one of the security guards of Mahama who had registered in the same polling centre with him had his name missing from the register leading to his inability to vote.

John Mahama told reporters that these were some of the issues the NDC raised against the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the polls but nothing was done about it.

“One of my security guards, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name.

We got here today and his name is not there and so I don’t know if it is a generalized problem but it is too early to make an assessment. We are waiting to find out what the presiding officer will say.

“We hope that they can rectify this. These are some of the little things that we kept complaining about,” Mahama said.