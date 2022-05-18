- Advertisement -

Preacher the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has once again reiterated that Ghanaians should brace themselves for a repetition of the 1983 hunger that happened.

Despite the strong warning by the IGP asking prophets to desist from dropping doom prophecies, Nigel Gaisie continues to drop his prophecies but using a figurative speech and approach.

In a post on social media, the Prophet who is noted for some accurate prophecies in the world asked that it’s high time those in power come together and put things in place.

According to him, he sees danger looms in the country and if care is not taken a repetition of 1983 would happen.

His full post reads: “All those who ABUSED ME,INSULTED ME,SCANDALIZED ME,LIED ON ME…With time,all of you will bring me my stone or bow your head in shame.The Prophetic Can NEVER LIE.We are too deep in the Lord,Jesus Christ To Lie With His Name……There is DANGER AHEAD AND THE EARLIER , ITS ADDRESSED THE BETTER .For the first time this year,the spirit of the Lord did not allow me to sleep lastnight, i was inspired to be on the major streets of Accra the whole of this dawn and the city was Alive, nobody was sleeping, I saw serious stress on the street, the night wss very busy like a day time, I gave a young lady 100cedis and am still in shocked her RESPONSEA grown up man rushed to my car and was weeping like a child,He said, I have not eating for two days,i have to send him 200gh when i got to the office today, Let the authorities WOKE UP BEFORE LATE…..Lets avoid being tooo political and hear the VOICE OF GODAs a prophet, I STILL SEE A REPEATION OF 1983.”

See the screenshot below:

His comment comes after the Ghana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) warned the government about hunger if it does not invest in agriculture.