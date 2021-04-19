- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian preacher Reindolph Oduro Gyebi also known as Eagle Prophet has revealed that Ghana is about to experience a terrible earthquake.

Speaking in a comprehensive one-on-one interview with Rashad on Ghpage TV, Eagle Prophet disclosed the earthquake was revealed to him by God.

He announced that the coming heavy quake to befall the nation will greatly affect the security sector. The popular man of God said the wives and children of the military personnel are in grave danger.

“The earthquake will greatly affect the military sector. Their wives and children, their houses will collapse…” Eagle Prophet told the host.

The renowned man of God claims the impending disaster regardless will manifest but it is his prayer that it doesn’t occur in the night rather in the afternoon.

He gave reasons that should the heavy earthquake happen in the evening, there’s going to be many lives lost more than in the afternoon.

Watch the video below;

This is not the first time Eagle Prophet has made such a mind-blowing revelation about an event in Ghana.