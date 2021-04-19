type here...
GhPageNewsGhana to experience a heavy earthquake - Eagle Prophet (Video)
News

Ghana to experience a heavy earthquake – Eagle Prophet (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Eagle-Prophet
Eagle-Prophet
- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian preacher Reindolph Oduro Gyebi also known as Eagle Prophet has revealed that Ghana is about to experience a terrible earthquake.

Speaking in a comprehensive one-on-one interview with Rashad on Ghpage TV, Eagle Prophet disclosed the earthquake was revealed to him by God.

He announced that the coming heavy quake to befall the nation will greatly affect the security sector. The popular man of God said the wives and children of the military personnel are in grave danger.

“The earthquake will greatly affect the military sector. Their wives and children, their houses will collapse…” Eagle Prophet told the host.

The renowned man of God claims the impending disaster regardless will manifest but it is his prayer that it doesn’t occur in the night rather in the afternoon.

He gave reasons that should the heavy earthquake happen in the evening, there’s going to be many lives lost more than in the afternoon.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

This is not the first time Eagle Prophet has made such a mind-blowing revelation about an event in Ghana.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, April 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
78 %
1mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News