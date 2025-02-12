Ghana football legend Amankwah Mireku backs Kotoko and Hearts’ demand for more TV rights money

Legendary Ghana Premier League star Yaw Amankwah Mireku has thrown his support for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak’s demand for a larger share of TV rights revenue.

The two biggest clubs in Ghana recently issued a joint statement, requesting reforms from the Ghana Football Association, including adjustments to TV rights distribution. Their demands follow the tragic death of Asante Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley.

Amankwah Mireku believes their request is justified due to their significant influence on the local league.

“Kotoko and Hearts are the biggest rivals and make the league more exciting. Their matches are shown live more than any other team because of their pedigree. Their demand is fair and should be granted,” he told Citi Sports.

He stressed that increased revenue should be invested in player incentives and overall league development.