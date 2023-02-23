Ghana has only four superstars – Michael Blackson

- Advertisement -

American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blankson has mocked the country of his birth saying it only has four celebrities.

In a podcast from his base in America, the comedian stated that Ghana has only four celebrities whiles their Nigerian counterparts have a lot of celebrities.

Naming them he mentioned, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Black Sherif as the only celebrities Ghanaians can boast of.

“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif,” Blackson said on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN.

The comedian made this statement when he was introducing his first artiste on his label to the international market stating that he is the fifth superstar to come out of Ghana.

He revealed that he basically signed Gambo because he wants to make a superstar out of him just like the other four already making waves.

He said, “I want to make Gambo the fifth star and that’s why I signed him.”

