Ghana girls are jealous of me because I’m dating the biggest artist in the country – Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Maali brags (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The new Queen of Shatta Movement Empire, Maali has joined the trending ‘Of course challenge’ on social media just to brag about her relationship with Shatta Wale and thrown subtle jabs at Ghana girls.

The yet to be accepted SM Queen is seen flexing about her premature courtship with controversial Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale.

According to her, she gets free tickets to his shows and also gets to meet celebrities every day without paying a dime.

On top of it all, Maali noted that Shatta is madly in love with her and shows her off to the world at the slightest opportunity he gets.

However, she revealed people are jealous of her and constantly rain insults on her without provocation.

Netizens and cybernauts have promised to save the video for future use as they believe Shatta Wale to do his thing again.