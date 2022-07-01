Ghana goes to IMF for balance of payment support

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to start off formal engagements with the International Monetary Funds.
In a statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it says the President has had a conversation with the Managing Director for the IMF to begin the process.
This move seeks to support Ghana’s economy in the wake of the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.
“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises”, excerpt of the statement read.
Read the full statement below;
Below are some reactions from the social media users;
Stephen Nimo wrote; “eiiiiiii so everywhere this people will push blame on covid-19 and russia-ukraine war. They can’t go an inch without mentioning covid-19 and russia-ukraine war smh. upon all the funds received during the covid-19 pandemic, we couldn’t utilised it properly hmmmmmm”
Don Paguar added; “We are going to the IMF just because of COVID and Ukraine Russia war laaaa. Mahama’s time there was only Alavanyo Nkonya war”.
E.Vans stated; “Covid 19 hasn’t done anything, they should leave Covid-19 alone arrrhba!”.
The farmer commented; “After looting and sharing the country’s resources, they run to IMF for a bailout/economic program”.
Always_on added; “IMF should throw them away so that we can reset out thinking”. mechanism.