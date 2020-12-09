Ghana is in debt and you are happy- Efia Odo unimpressed by Nana Addo’s win

Efia Odo has expressed her distaste at Ghanaians jubilating over Nana Addo’s win in the 2020 polls when the country has a huge debt deficit.

Jubilations have already begun after the Electoral Commission confirmed that Nana Akuffo Addo would be staying President for another 4-year tenure.

The masses taking to social media have congratulated the President and are in high spirits.

Videos of overjoyed NPP supporters celebrating the win have been seen on social media.

Meanwhile, model and actress, Efia Odo, seemed surprised that Ghanaians would be happy when the incumbent government had run the nation into debt.

She took to Twitter to express her disgust. Her post was captioned, ”Ghana is in major debt and you people are happy. Sad.”

However, Efia Odo’s political affiliation is yet to be discovered as she is known to be one that stays away from politics.