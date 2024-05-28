Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale years after stating that Ghana is a village is now saying the country is now an estate.

According to Shatta Wale, people in the country have taken things into their own hands and doing whatever they please and that is not how the country is supposed to run.

Citing an example, he mentioned that policemen are building houses and bodyguards of politicians are building hospitals for themselves and people see all this to be normal.

During a TikTok live session with a Ghanaian-born US-based soldier identified as Doctor, he disclosed that recently he heard in the news that the brother of the second lady had destroyed someone’s building and people were quiet and silent about it.

He said that is not supposed to be the case because everyone has to be equal in the country.

Watch the video below: