“Ghana is sick” – Rashad fires over the government’s haricut on Michael Blackson’s $1M

Days ago, acclaimed comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, expressed significant disappointment with the Ghanaian government following its default on Eurobond payments.

Michael Blackson, who is of Ghanaian descent, had invested in Eurobonds to fund his charitable initiative, the Michael Blackson Academy, located in Agona Nsaba.

In a series of posts on X, Michael Blackson detailed his frustrations with the government’s decision to prioritize debt repayments to other nations, particularly China.

He stated that his investment was intended to ensure the long-term sustainability of the free school he established, but the government’s actions have jeopardized these plans.

Prominent Ghanaian blogger and vlogger Rashad has voiced his concerns about the government’s controversial decision to impose ‘haircuts’ on bondholders, warning of the worrying future effects on the country.

Speaking passionately on the latest episode of GhPage’s “Rash Hour Show,” Rashad criticized the government’s actions, suggesting that there is something fundamentally wrong with Ghana.



He accused the government of behaving like an insurgency because it is actively working against the interests of its citizens rather than supporting them.

“Instead of assisting well-meaning citizens, the government has turned itself into a force that destroys things,” Rashad lamented.

The blogger stressed that the government’s negligence is eroding trust and creating a hostile environment for both local and foreign investors.

Addressing Ghanaians living abroad, Rashad offered a stark piece of advice: keep your money and spend it when you retire.

He suggested that the current economic climate in Ghana is not conducive for investing, urging the diaspora to be cautious with their hard-earned funds.

According to Rashad, the reckless fiscal decisions of the government pose a significant risk to investors’ savings, making it better for Ghanaians abroad to safeguard their wealth until they return home later in life.