The leader of Alabaster Ministry International Prophet Oduro believes Ghana is the modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah.

He made this declaration while reacting to the recent Ridge Condos All-Black Party held in Kumasi.

The party made waves in the news after photos from the event surfaced on social media which saw some people dressing in a fancy way including some prominent social media influencers.

Netizens after seeing the photos and videos from the event started to bash organizers of the event for indirectly promoting homosexuality.

Prophet Kofi Oduro who always shares his view on national issues has spoken about the event describing it as an event straight from the pit of hell.

“Recently in Kumasi, there was an All-Black nightclub party. Women were virtually naked! Ghana, you’re Sodom and Gomorrah, until you repent, judgment is on your head. From the top to the down,” he fumed while delivering a sermon.

He questioned the Ghana Police Service if they saw the videos and photos from the event or heard people talking about it on social media adding that this is the second time such an event is been held.

“I want to ask the Ghana police service whether they saw the All-Black party because this is the second time,” he asked.

The preacher blamed the high number of strip clubs in the country as one of the main contributors to this event.

“Now we have nightclubs that host naked people. There are full-striper nightclubs in the city. The police can’t go there. They strip a woman naked on a stripper table. Babylon!

“If this nation is not Babylonia, you will not have prominent people like MPs, chiefs, and so on, chasing small girls. A girl that is fit to be a grandchild, and this girl is calling a grey-headed man baby. Babylon!,” he stated.