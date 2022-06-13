Ghana is too expensive, an item in US is twice the price here – Michael Blankson cries

- Advertisement -

The American-Ghanaian actor, Michael Blackson, has bemoaned the high cost of living in Ghana.

According to him, prices for items in Ghana are so exorbitant compared to other places like the US.

In a tweet to share his frustration, Michael Blackson bemoaned the pricing culture in Ghana, where items are wickedly priced for profit’s sake.

He revealed that when he attempted to buy an appliance in Ghana, he realised they were priced higher than in the US.

“C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S,” Michael Blackson wrote.

@AnnanPerry wrote: Do you know of the economic management team of Ghana led by Bawumia? They are the cause and careless too

@Dzid3fo wrote: Please it’s because of the Russia/Ukraine war and the spread of monkeypox,that’s why the prices are going up like that.

@ike wrote: You should bargain,I don’t know some of do that. The moment they hear your accent,they want to price the products twice or thrice the original price. I always tell traders to stop that. They’re killing the local market..

@rhodao wrote: They will tell that you’re not the target market. I’m visiting this year only because of my nana’s passing but I dont think I’ll step foot there for a couple years. It’s not worth it. Not when places like Gambia, Tanzania, and Jamaica exist for cheaper.

To put it into proper perspective, Accra is regarded as one of the most expensive cities to live in Ghana. According to available data, the cost of living in Ghana is higher than in several top cities across the world.

The taxes, levies, and pricing culture of Ghanaians contribute to the high charges for goods and services. An ordinary hotel room in Accra could cost an arm and a leg as compared to a similar hotel in Nairobi or Johannesburg.