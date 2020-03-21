Ghana legalizes the use of ‘weed’

- Advertisement -

Ghana has legalized the use of weed ‘cannabis’ for health and industrial purposes hoping to derive economic and health benefits from the substance. The bill for the legalization was passed into law in Parliament on Friday

The law now makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to supervise the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

The Commission will also have the decree to control and eliminate the trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs to ensure public safety.

The new laws will make room for ‘weed’ to be used to make medicines and hemp fibers. Hemp fibers are used to make clothes, biofuel, paper, and other products.

However, the legalization is for only health and industrial purposes. This comes after there were calls by many important people in the country for the Government to legalize it.

Health experts have always campaigned for addicts of narcotic drugs to be properly rehabilitated and not treated as criminals.

Ghana joins countries like Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa who are changing their laws on narcotics.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.