GhPage Sports Ghana lose 2-1 to Uzbekistan in an alleged match fixing friendly
Sports

Ghana lose 2-1 to Uzbekistan in an alleged match fixing friendly

By Nazir Hamzah
The Blackstars B were defeated 2-1 by the Uzbekistan senior national football team on Friday afternoon in a friendly game the local Blackstars were invited for.

The home side prevailed over the locally home based senior national football team of Ghana at the the Markaziy Stadium.

Uzbeskistan started the game on a good note by taking advantage of the porous Ghana defense and opened the score of the game as early as the in the 4th minute.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s men failed to snatch the equaliser as the first half of the game ended in a 1-0 lead in favor of Uzbekistan. 

After the break, the Ghana coach made some changes by introducing Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Agyenim Boateng who replaced Diawusie Taylor and Rashid Nortey respectively. 

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Ghana leveled the score for the Black Stars ‘B’ with a stunning free-kick on the 72nd minute of the game. 

Not too long after that, the Uzbeskistan national football team restored their lead after Micheal Otou gifted Jaloliddin Masharipov a pass to struck the winner for homesters on the 76th minute.

Prior to the game the Ghana local media had allegedly reported that an anti match fixing group has noticed the game to be a game with an involvement of betting syndicates which is set for a booty.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

