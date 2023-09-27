type here...
Ghana make hot: Alhaji fights a ‘trotro mate’ over Gh50ps change – VIDEO

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The prevailing situation in the country has resulted in heightened tensions among citizens, particularly regarding money matters, regardless of the amount involved.

The recent increase in fuel prices and transportation fares has exacerbated daily conflicts between passengers and commercial bus conductors, commonly known as “Trotro mates.”

A few days ago, a disturbing incident occurred when a man, who was dressed as an Alhaji, engaged in a violent altercation with a Trotro mate over his Gh50 pesewas change.

Tragically, the confrontation escalated to the point where the man lost his temper, leading to a physical altercation with the Trotro mate.

A video circulating online captures the intense moment when the irate passenger grabbed the Trotro mate by the throat, demanding his Gh50 pesewas change.

In contrast, the Trotro mate remained composed and steadfast, asserting that he would not hand over the change to the passenger, regardless of the situation.

This incident reflects the growing frustration and tension among Ghanaians due to economic challenges, particularly in relation to transportation costs.

It also highlights the need for effective conflict resolution and customer service skills among transportation staff to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers.

Source:GHPAGE

