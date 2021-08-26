type here...
I travelled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay-Geeman

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana’s former biggest pop star, Nana Kwasi Agyemang, famed as Geeman has disclosed his reasons for coming to Ghana after years of relocating to the United States of America.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, the pop star turned evangelist revealed that God has asked him to marry media personality Deloris Afia Frimpong Manso aka Delay.

“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I travelled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay,” he said.

Confirming the news, the host of the show, Fiifi Pratt mentioned that Geeman sometime ago in the UK disclosed his intentions to marry Delay and implored him to tell her on his behalf.

According to Fiifi Pratt, he told Delay about this but he didn’t reveal the identity of the man as he insisted the man himself will return to Ghana soon and will meet her.

In 1995, Nana Akwasi Agyemang, also known as Geeman, shot and killed a taxi driver at Dome in Accra after an altercation over the taxi fare.

The taxi driver had been hired by Nadia, a female friend and actress of Jagger Pee. According to Nadia, the agreed price was 3,000 cedis, present-day three pesewas But the taxi driver insisted it was 4,000 cedis, present-day four pesewas.

Amidst the disagreement, the taxi driver collected a patch of sand from a spot where Geeman was standing, supposedly for ritual purposes.

Peeved by the taxi driver’s action, Geeman ran into his room for a pistol and returned to shoot the taxi driver – after giving a warning shot.

Jagger Pee, who was present during the confrontation, allegedly held the taxi driver from running away.

After the court trial, Jaggar Pee received a life sentence, and Geeman was sentenced to death for murder.

Geeman started his jail sentence in January of 1995. He received a presidential pardon from the then outgoing president, John Agyekum Kufuor on January 9, 2009.

