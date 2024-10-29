Ghana Mourns: Madam Akua Donkor, GFP Founder and Presidential Candidate, Passes On

The Ghanaian political landscape has been shaken by the sudden passing of Madam Akua Donkor, founder and presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

This tragic event was prophesied by Prophet Eric Boahen in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay 101.7 FM on September 26, 2024.

Madam Donkor, a trailblazer in Ghanaian politics, founded the GFP in 2011 after unsuccessful bids for Assembly membership and parliamentary seats. Undeterred, she took her political career to the national stage, contesting presidential elections.

As news of her passing spreads, tributes are pouring in for the courageous leader. Her running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, is now expected to step into her shoes.

The GFP, under Madam Donkor’s leadership, had been actively participating in Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings. Her determination and resilience inspired many.

Ghanaians will remember Madam Akua Donkor’s unwavering commitment to democracy and her unshakeable spirit. May she rest in peace.