Actor cum politician John Dumelo has debunked claims that the Ghana film industry is dead as suggested by some people and lovers of movies.

During an interview on Y97.9FM with Quasi-wusu, he admitted that though the movie industry is not vibrant as it used to be in the past years that doesn’t mean that the industry is dead.

According to him, the emergence of digital movie markets was a major contributor to Ghana’s shaky film industry. He stated that the majority of Ghanaians were unable to view the films made.

“I believe the issue is that we have been unable to transition from the analogue to the digital era.

“In the past, it was CD’s but now most of the films are online and most Ghanaians are not getting access to the online markets which is a big challenge to the industry.

“This is why we say the industry is not well, but things are really going on,” he said.