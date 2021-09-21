- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Dada Santo, popularly known as Oboy Siki, has expressed his disappointment in stakeholders of the Ghana movie industry, whose lack of knowledge he says has caused so much destruction.

According to the actor, the lack of vision of the Ghana Actors Guild and Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) to move the movie industry forward has led to the poor living conditions of actors in their retirement age.

His comments come on the back of the hapless conditions of some veterans who rely on the benevolence of others to survive despite having worked so hard in their youthful days but couldn’t secure their future.

The most recent case is that of actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T of Taxi Driver fame, who came out to solicit for Ghc3000 to enable him to pay his rent.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM Entertainment show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable, actor Oboy Siki vented his spleen at leaders of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) and Actors Guild.

He believes that the leaders have failed to implement policies and programmes which will cater for the welfare of their members because they are refusing to think outside the box.

“As an actor, I must confess that our major problem is our leaders who have failed to work beyond expectations. We don’t have leaders who think about the welfare of the actors and the actresses,” Dada Santo said.

“Majority of our leaders are illiterates and others lack the knowledge to implement policies which will support the welfare of their members,” he added.

Dada Santo expressed worry about how veteran actors are struggling to survive after working for so many years for the country.