Ghana Music Awards UK announces new Instagram handle after hackers hijack old account

By Qwame Benedict
Ghana Music Awards UK announces new Instagram handle after hackers hijack old account
Ghana Music Awards
Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK have announced a new Instagram page 24 hours after the old account was hacked.

A press statement released to the media by the organizers explained that their initial Instagram handle has been hacked by cyber scammers.

They also used the opportunity to announce the new Instagram page created as well as other official Social media platforms the scheme will be using in the course of activities.

Below is the full press statement:

21st June 2021 PRESS RELEASE

This press statement on behalf of the Ghana Music Awards UK is to inform the general public and our cherished patrons that, we have identified an intrusion on our old Ghana Music Awards UK Instagram page (@ghmusicawardsuk).

Thus, this is no longer in use. Please unfollow our old account which has been changed to @haircutz_reddars on Instagram.

The new and official pages for Ghana Music Awards UK, the biggest Ghanaian Award scheme in the UK are as follows: Instagram – @ghanamusicawardsuk Twitter – @ghmusicawardsuk Facebook – @ghanamusicawardsuk

For all enquiries, please contact us on info@gmauk.co.uk

See screenshots below

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
