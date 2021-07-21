Ghana Music Awards UK organizers arrive for the big launch on 23rd at La-Palm Royal Hotel

- Advertisement -

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK have started arriving from the United Kingdom for the big launch of the awards which is set to take place on 23rd July 2021 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The first batch of the team who arrived over the weekend was lead by the media team member Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah.

The second set according to the organizers will be arriving on the 20th of July and will be lead by Emmelio, Shebaby, and Nii Ofori Tackie-Tetteh popularly known as Alordia who is the CEO of the Awards Scheme,

Some members will also be flying from the United States of America and will also be led by Ekow Anderson, a Planning and Advisory Board member.

The team will be hosted at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel where the event will be held.